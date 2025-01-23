← Company Directory
Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in Switzerland at Credit Suisse ranges from CHF 193K to CHF 264K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 207K - CHF 250K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 193KCHF 207KCHF 250KCHF 264K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Credit Suisse?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Credit Suisse in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 263,920. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Suisse for the Business Development role in Switzerland is CHF 193,389.

