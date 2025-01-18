← Company Directory
Credit One Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Las Vegas Area

Credit One Bank Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Las Vegas Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Las Vegas Area package at Credit One Bank totals $83K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit One Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Credit One Bank
Web Engineer
Las Vegas, NV
Total per year
$83K
Level
P1
Base
$83K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Credit One Bank?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Credit One Bank in Las Vegas Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $111,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit One Bank for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Las Vegas Area is $80,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Credit One Bank

Related Companies

  • Pleo
  • SumUp
  • InComm Payments
  • Verifone
  • Starling Bank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources