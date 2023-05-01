Crédit du Maroc is a universal and generalist bank that caters to all customer segments. It has a strong presence in Morocco with 265 points of sale and approximately 2500 employees. The bank offers customized services ranging from daily banking to investment banking, financing, savings, insurance, asset management, leasing, factoring, private banking, and participatory banking. The company places a strong emphasis on career development and employee well-being, and is part of the Holmarcom group, a major player in the Moroccan economy.