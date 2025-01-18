← Company Directory
Credit Karma
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Credit Karma Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Credit Karma ranges from $151K per year for Software Engineer I to $302K per year for Software Engineer IV. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $251K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Karma's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$151K
$119K
$32.5K
$0
Software Engineer II
$188K
$148K
$40K
$0
Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer IV
$302K
$210K
$91.7K
$0
View 6 More Levels
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Credit Karma, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Credit Karma in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $497,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Karma for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $262,000.

