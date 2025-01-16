← Company Directory
Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Singapore at Credit Agricole ranges from SGD 39K to SGD 55.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Agricole's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 44.3K - SGD 52.5K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 39KSGD 44.3KSGD 52.5KSGD 55.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Credit Agricole?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Credit Agricole in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 55,348. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Agricole for the Human Resources role in Singapore is SGD 38,984.

