Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole Salaries

Credit Agricole's salary ranges from $35,697 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Singapore at the low-end to $191,100 for a Investment Banker in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Credit Agricole. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$45.5K
Business Development
$40.4K
Data Scientist
$52.7K

Human Resources
$35.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$180K
Investment Banker
$191K
Product Manager
$156K
Project Manager
$62.5K
Software Engineer
$36K
Solution Architect
$47.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Credit Agricole is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $191,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Agricole is $49,939.

