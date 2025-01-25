← Company Directory
Credit Agricole CIB
Credit Agricole CIB Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Singapore at Credit Agricole CIB ranges from SGD 90.3K to SGD 126K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Agricole CIB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 96.8K - SGD 114K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 90.3KSGD 96.8KSGD 114KSGD 126K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Credit Agricole CIB?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Credit Agricole CIB in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 125,817. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Agricole CIB for the Technical Program Manager role in Singapore is SGD 90,330.

