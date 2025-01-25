← Company Directory
Credit Agricole CIB
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Credit Agricole CIB Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Credit Agricole CIB ranges from SGD 85.1K to SGD 119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Agricole CIB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 91.2K - SGD 107K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 85.1KSGD 91.2KSGD 107KSGD 119K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Cybersecurity Analyst submissions at Credit Agricole CIB to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.4K+ (sometimes SGD 404K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Credit Agricole CIB?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Credit Agricole CIB sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 118,566. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Agricole CIB for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is SGD 85,125.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Credit Agricole CIB

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources