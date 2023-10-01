← Company Directory
Credit Agricole CIB
Credit Agricole CIB Salaries

Credit Agricole CIB's salary ranges from $23,503 in total compensation per year for a Legal in France at the low-end to $138,996 for a Investment Banker in Hong Kong (SAR) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Credit Agricole CIB. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$85.1K
Data Analyst
$114K
Data Scientist
$91.5K

Financial Analyst
$63K
Information Technologist (IT)
$105K
Investment Banker
$139K
Legal
$23.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$73.8K
Software Engineer
$96.4K
Technical Program Manager
$78.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Credit Agricole CIB is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $138,996. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Agricole CIB is $88,345.

