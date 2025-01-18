Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at CRED ranges from ₹3.27M per year for L3 to ₹7.69M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹4.82M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CRED's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
₹3.25M
₹2.76M
₹455K
₹25.8K
L4
₹5.46M
₹3.95M
₹1.51M
₹0
L5
₹7.69M
₹6.92M
₹773K
₹0
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At CRED, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (5.00% quarterly)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (7.50% quarterly)
40% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At CRED, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)