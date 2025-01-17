← Company Directory
Creative Destruction Lab
Creative Destruction Lab Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Thailand at Creative Destruction Lab ranges from THB 604K to THB 844K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Creative Destruction Lab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 655K - THB 793K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 604KTHB 655KTHB 793KTHB 844K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Creative Destruction Lab?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Creative Destruction Lab in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 843,733. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Creative Destruction Lab for the Product Designer role in Thailand is THB 603,705.

