Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a nonprofit organization that helps seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies enhance their commercialization through a nine-month program. The program combines objective-setting, mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs, technical advice from world-leading scientists, hands-on support from top business students, and opportunities to raise capital. CDL has twelve sites across six countries and has created over $19 billion in equity value through successful commercialization of cutting-edge science and technology.