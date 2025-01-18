← Company Directory
Creative Assembly
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Video Game Software Engineer

Creative Assembly Video Game Software Engineer Salaries

The median Video Game Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Creative Assembly totals £42.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Creative Assembly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Creative Assembly
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Horsham, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£42.3K
Level
L3
Base
£37.2K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£5.1K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Creative Assembly?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Video Game Software Engineer at Creative Assembly in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £109,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Creative Assembly for the Video Game Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £39,555.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Creative Assembly

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • Databricks
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources