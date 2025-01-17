← Company Directory
CPP Investments
CPP Investments Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Canada at CPP Investments ranges from CA$99.1K to CA$141K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CPP Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$113K - CA$133K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$99.1KCA$113KCA$133KCA$141K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CPP Investments?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at CPP Investments in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$140,694. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CPP Investments for the Data Analyst role in Canada is CA$99,097.

