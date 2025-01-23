← Company Directory
CPG
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

CPG Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Tunisia at CPG ranges from TND 11.3K to TND 15.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CPG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

TND 12.1K - TND 14.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
TND 11.3KTND 12.1KTND 14.2KTND 15.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CPG?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CPG in Tunisia sits at a yearly total compensation of TND 15,693. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CPG for the Software Engineer role in Tunisia is TND 11,267.

