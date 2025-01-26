Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cox Automotive totals $99.6K per year for P1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cox Automotive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$99.6K
$90.3K
$0
$9.3K
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***