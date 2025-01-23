Cox Automotive Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cox Automotive ranges from $95.7K per year for P1 to $257K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cox Automotive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P1 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) $95.7K $85.6K $0 $10.1K P2 Software Engineer II $116K $105K $0 $10.6K P3 Senior Software Engineer $137K $124K $0 $13.2K P4 Lead Software Engineer $163K $142K $0 $20.7K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

