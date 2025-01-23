Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cox Automotive ranges from $95.7K per year for P1 to $257K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cox Automotive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$95.7K
$85.6K
$0
$10.1K
P2
$116K
$105K
$0
$10.6K
P3
$137K
$124K
$0
$13.2K
P4
$163K
$142K
$0
$20.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
