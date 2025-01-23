Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at Cox Automotive ranges from $95.2K per year for P1 to $136K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $127K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cox Automotive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$95.2K
$86.7K
$0
$8.5K
P2
$111K
$102K
$0
$8.5K
P3
$136K
$122K
$0
$13.2K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
