COWI
  • Salaries
  • Civil Engineer

  • All Civil Engineer Salaries

COWI Civil Engineer Salaries

The average Civil Engineer total compensation in Canada at COWI ranges from CA$175K to CA$244K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for COWI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$188K - CA$221K
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$175KCA$188KCA$221KCA$244K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at COWI?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at COWI in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$243,899. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at COWI for the Civil Engineer role in Canada is CA$175,107.

