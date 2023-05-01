← Company Directory
Covia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Covia that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Covia provides minerals and material solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets with a broad array of high-quality products and technical capabilities. They have a strong legacy built on partnership with customers and communities, attracting great people and fueling innovation. Their extensive product portfolio serves the diverse needs of customers in various markets, including oil and gas. Covia's market-driven insights and value-added offerings allow them to address all well environments and solve down-hole challenges. They are committed to building partnerships that help their customers succeed.

    coviacorp.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Covia

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Netflix
    • Snap
    • Stripe
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources