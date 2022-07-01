← Company Directory
Covera Health
    Covera Health believes in a world without misdiagnoses, where every patient receives the best opportunity to recover and lead a healthy life. And we’re the team solving this problem every single day for millions of patients across the country. Covera Health is transforming how quality health care is measured and delivered. We’re starting in radiology where the wrong diagnosis can lead to a cascade effect of misguided care, enormous patient harm and, for some, a missed opportunity for recovery. An early and accurate diagnosis is the patient’s best chance to get better.Our first product uses a proprietary framework that leverages advanced data science and artificial intelligence to help patients receive an accurate diagnosis. Today, we are already working with some of the largest healthcare payers in the country to impact millions of patient lives. With a pipeline representing 25% of the insured lives in the US, the opportunity to transform radiology and, in turn, improve patient care for all patients across the globe is in front of us.

    coverahealth.com
    2017
    150
    $10M-$50M
