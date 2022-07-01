← Company Directory
Cover Genius
Cover Genius Salaries

Cover Genius's salary ranges from $108,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Australia at the low-end to $143,715 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cover Genius. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Software Engineer
Median $108K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $134K
Human Resources
$144K

Software Engineering Manager
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cover Genius is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,715. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cover Genius is $136,513.

