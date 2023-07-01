CourseStorm is a cloud-based class registration and marketing solution that simplifies access to education. They offer online registration tools for educational programs, helping them save time and enroll more students. The company values empathy, inclusivity, and believes in the power of education to build a better world. They welcome individuals with open minds and hearts to join their team. CourseStorm serves various sectors including online education, arts programs, adult and community education, workforce and continuing education, healthcare and hospitals, and kids' activities and camps.