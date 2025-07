Courier is a platform designed for developers to easily add multi-channel product notifications to their web, desktop, or mobile app. It offers features such as automations, preferences management, audit logs, and white-labeling. It is trusted by startups like Lattice, LaunchDarkly, Contentful, Apartment List, and Vendr, and is backed by Y Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, Twilio, and Slack Fund.