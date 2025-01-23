Machine Learning Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Coupang totals $751K per year for L6-II. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $714K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coupang's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6-I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6-II
$751K
$260K
$276K
$215K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
10%
YR 1
10%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
10% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% quarterly)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% quarterly)
40% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)