All Product Designer Salaries
Product Designer compensation in Korea, South at Coupang totals ₩110.7M per year for L5. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coupang's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L5
₩110.7M
₩89.1M
₩10.19M
₩11.41M
L6
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L7
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
10%
YR 1
10%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
10% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% quarterly)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% quarterly)
40% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)