Coupang
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Coupang Human Resources Salaries

Human Resources compensation in Korea, South at Coupang ranges from ₩72.95M per year for L5 to ₩297.57M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Korea, South package totals ₩80.94M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coupang's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L5
₩72.95M
₩63.45M
₩6.05M
₩3.45M
L6
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
L7
₩297.57M
₩234.31M
₩58.58M
₩4.69M
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

10%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Stock

At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 10% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% quarterly)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% quarterly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Stock

At Coupang, Stocks are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Coupang in Korea, South sits at a yearly total compensation of ₩449,871,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coupang for the Human Resources role in Korea, South is ₩77,119,392.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Coupang

