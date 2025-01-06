← Company Directory
County of Santa Clara
County of Santa Clara Salaries

County of Santa Clara's salary ranges from $156,772 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $301,500 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of County of Santa Clara. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Business Analyst
$302K
Information Technologist (IT)
$157K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at County of Santa Clara is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at County of Santa Clara is $229,136.

