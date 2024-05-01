← Company Directory
Cottingham & Butler
Cottingham & Butler Salaries

Cottingham & Butler's median salary is $81,590 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cottingham & Butler. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$81.6K
The highest paying role reported at Cottingham & Butler is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $81,590. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cottingham & Butler is $81,590.

