Cotter Consulting is a Chicago-based company that offers program management, project management, and construction management services for transportation and buildings markets. With over 27 years of experience, the company has a team of 90+ architects, engineers, construction managers, commissioning agents, and LEED APs. Cotter tailors its services and staffing to meet the needs of each client and project, and is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the City of Chicago and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).