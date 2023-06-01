← Company Directory
Cotter Consulting
    • About

    Cotter Consulting is a Chicago-based company that offers program management, project management, and construction management services for transportation and buildings markets. With over 27 years of experience, the company has a team of 90+ architects, engineers, construction managers, commissioning agents, and LEED APs. Cotter tailors its services and staffing to meet the needs of each client and project, and is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the City of Chicago and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

    http://cotterconsulting.com
    Website
    1990
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources