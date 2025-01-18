← Company Directory
CoStar Group
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Northern Virginia Washington DC

CoStar Group Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Northern Virginia Washington DC

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package at CoStar Group totals $134K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CoStar Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
CoStar Group
Software Engineer
Washington, DC
Total per year
$134K
Level
Software Engineer II
Base
$131K
Stock (/yr)
$2.5K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at CoStar Group?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CoStar Group, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at CoStar Group in Northern Virginia Washington DC sits at a yearly total compensation of $178,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CoStar Group for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Northern Virginia Washington DC is $120,000.

