CorVel is a leader of risk and healthcare management solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies. We are publicly traded and annual revenues exceeded $595 million in FY2019. Our continued customer growth is a testament to our financial stability and our significant investments in new systems and technologies allows us to continue to deliver industry-leading solutions to the marketplace. CorVel has approximately 3,500 associates who serve customers through a national branch office network covering all 50 states.