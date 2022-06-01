← Company Directory
CorVel
    CorVel is a leader of risk and healthcare management solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies. We are publicly traded and annual revenues exceeded $595 million in FY2019. Our continued customer growth is a testament to our financial stability and our significant investments in new systems and technologies allows us to continue to deliver industry-leading solutions to the marketplace. CorVel has approximately 3,500 associates who serve customers through a national branch office network covering all 50 states.

    http://www.corvel.com
    Website
    1988
    Year Founded
    3,750
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

