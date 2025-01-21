← Company Directory
Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Canada at Corus Entertainment ranges from CA$78.6K to CA$107K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Corus Entertainment's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$84.1K - CA$102K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$78.6KCA$84.1KCA$102KCA$107K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Corus Entertainment?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Corus Entertainment in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$107,256. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Corus Entertainment for the Recruiter role in Canada is CA$78,593.

Other Resources