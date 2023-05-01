Corus Entertainment is a media and content company that operates television networks and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It has two segments, Television and Radio, and operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. The company is also involved in film and television production, animation software, merchandise licensing, book publishing, and digital agency services. Its primary brands include Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations with various music formats. The company also provides children's animated content and owns a children's publishing press.