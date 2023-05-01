← Company Directory
Corus Entertainment
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Corus Entertainment that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Corus Entertainment is a media and content company that operates television networks and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It has two segments, Television and Radio, and operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. The company is also involved in film and television production, animation software, merchandise licensing, book publishing, and digital agency services. Its primary brands include Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations with various music formats. The company also provides children's animated content and owns a children's publishing press.

    http://www.corusent.com
    Website
    1999
    Year Founded
    3,336
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Corus Entertainment

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • DoorDash
    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources