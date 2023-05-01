Corsearch Salaries

← Company Directory
Corsearch's salary ranges from $43,350 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $83,415 for a Data Scientist in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Corsearch. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$83.4K
Software Engineer
$43.4K
The highest paying role reported at Corsearch is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $83,415. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Corsearch is $63,383.

