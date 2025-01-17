← Company Directory
Correlation One
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Correlation One Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Colombia at Correlation One ranges from COP 171.16M to COP 239.21M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Correlation One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 185.59M - COP 224.77M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 171.16MCOP 185.59MCOP 224.77MCOP 239.21M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Correlation One?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Correlation One in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 239,208,562. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Correlation One for the Software Engineer role in Colombia is COP 171,157,850.

