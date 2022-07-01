← Company Directory
Corptax
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Corptax that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CSC Corptax® is the trusted partner to many of the world’s most recognized businesses—providing technology-based tax solutions to corporate tax departments across the globe. We transform tax reporting for clients through leading software, business process expertise, and award-winning support helping companies achieve breakthrough performance using the first and only single system on the market for end-to-end tax. Our unmatched automation aligns tax processes, enhances speed and transparency, improves analytics, and lowers risk across the tax life cycle. Corptax solutions support companies across 100 countries, including 50% of the Fortune 500® and 60% of the Fortune 100®.In a market dominated by startups, we’re a truly unique organization—a technology company that has thrived on innovation, agility, and outstanding customer service for more than 45 years. Thanks to our employees, we’ve sustained steady growth, been recognized as an industry leader, and consistently been named a best place to work.We’re proud to be a forward-thinking software company that uses the latest tools to shape our industry. Our people are driven, creative and tenacious. Instead of creating barriers, we encourage new ideas and collaboration. We invest in employee development through mentorship, ongoing education, and on-the-job learning. Colleagues and leaders are encouraged to share their expertise, learn from mistakes, and work together to come up with new ways to solve challenges. Our workplaces are casual and we support work-life balance with flexible schedules and remote work options so everyone can bring their best selves to work every day.

    http://www.corptax.com
    Website
    1975
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Corptax

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Square
    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources