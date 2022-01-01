← Company Directory
Corning Incorporated Salaries

Corning Incorporated's salary ranges from $62,988 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Taiwan at the low-end to $253,725 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Corning Incorporated. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $130K
Software Engineer
Median $127K
Product Manager
Median $190K
Business Analyst
$168K
Chemical Engineer
$120K
Data Analyst
$91.1K
Data Scientist
$85.4K
Hardware Engineer
$70.9K
Marketing
$156K
Project Manager
$176K
Sales
$63K
Software Engineering Manager
$254K
Technical Program Manager
$64.3K
UX Researcher
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Corning Incorporated is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Corning Incorporated is $123,680.

