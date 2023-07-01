← Company Directory
CornerUp
Top Insights
    About

    CornerUp is a company that aims to modernize local corner stores by providing them with an e-commerce platform. This platform streamlines their operations, making it easier for small business owners to run their stores. The CornerUp application allows businesses to restock their shelves, order new products, and manage their inventory with just a few clicks. Behind the scenes, CornerUp's efficient ordering and fulfillment process ensures that orders are quickly delivered to the store. By leveraging technology and optimized logistics, CornerUp helps small businesses compete with large online retailers and big-box stores. Their mission is to enable small businesses to compete in today's market through technology and modernization.

    cornerup.com
    Website
    2021
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

