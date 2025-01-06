← Company Directory
Cornerstone Research
Cornerstone Research Salaries

Cornerstone Research's salary ranges from $76,615 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $193,965 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cornerstone Research. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Management Consultant
Median $119K
Business Analyst
Median $118K
Business Development
$151K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
Data Scientist
$194K
Financial Analyst
$118K
Human Resources
$76.6K
Venture Capitalist
$132K

Analyst

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cornerstone Research is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,965. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cornerstone Research is $119,250.

