Cornerstone OnDemand
  • Salaries
  Information Technologist (IT)

  All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Cornerstone OnDemand Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Cornerstone OnDemand ranges from PLN 180K to PLN 245K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cornerstone OnDemand's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 193K - PLN 233K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 180KPLN 193KPLN 233KPLN 245K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cornerstone OnDemand, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Cornerstone OnDemand sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 245,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cornerstone OnDemand for the Information Technologist (IT) role is PLN 179,885.

