Cority
Cority Salaries

Cority's salary ranges from $136,765 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Canada at the low-end to $181,905 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cority. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineering Manager
$182K
Solution Architect
$137K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cority is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,905. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cority is $159,335.

