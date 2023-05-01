← Company Directory
Coriell Life Sciences
Coriell Life Sciences Salaries

Coriell Life Sciences's salary ranges from $61,250 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $62,813 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coriell Life Sciences. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Business Analyst
$62.8K
Data Analyst
$61.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coriell Life Sciences is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $62,813. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coriell Life Sciences is $62,031.

