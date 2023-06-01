← Company Directory
Core Technology Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Core Technology Solutions that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Core Technology Solutions (CTS) is a human experience company that provides superior-class services for digital transformation. They focus on understanding and encompassing the UX and customer journey to lead deployment and service initiatives. CTS accomplishes their goals through human automation, innovative technology, team efficiency, and partnership. They are solely focused on deploying solutions for immediate use by end-users and are a human automation partner focused on the channel; pure B2B. CTS helps their partners leapfrog linear thinking and empowers them with process, workflow, and agile tools to get the outcome they are looking for.

    http://www.core-techs.com
    Website
    2003
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Core Technology Solutions

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Tesla
    • Spotify
    • Roblox
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources