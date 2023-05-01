← Company Directory
Core Health & Fitness
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Core Health & Fitness that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Core Health & Fitness is a global company that manufactures, sells, installs, and supports high-quality commercial fitness equipment for iconic brands such as StairMaster, Schwinn, Nautilus, Star Trac, and Throwdown. They have a worldwide presence and offer a range of services from space design to fitness programming and maintenance. They promise to maximize customer delight and trust by creating memorable customer experiences and delivering a world-class customer experience. They have a manufacturing facility in China and are the OEM provider for many top-tier brands in the fitness industry.

    https://corehandf.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Core Health & Fitness

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Uber
    • Databricks
    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources