Core Health & Fitness is a global company that manufactures, sells, installs, and supports high-quality commercial fitness equipment for iconic brands such as StairMaster, Schwinn, Nautilus, Star Trac, and Throwdown. They have a worldwide presence and offer a range of services from space design to fitness programming and maintenance. They promise to maximize customer delight and trust by creating memorable customer experiences and delivering a world-class customer experience. They have a manufacturing facility in China and are the OEM provider for many top-tier brands in the fitness industry.