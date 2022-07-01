← Company Directory
Core Avionics & Industrial
Core Avionics & Industrial Salaries

Core Avionics & Industrial's salary ranges from $81,262 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $294,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Core Avionics & Industrial. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
$81.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$294K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Core Avionics & Industrial is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $294,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Core Avionics & Industrial is $187,631.

