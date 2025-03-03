← Company Directory
Copperleaf
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Copperleaf Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Canada package at Copperleaf totals CA$115K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Copperleaf's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Copperleaf
Senior Product Designer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$115K
Level
L4
Base
CA$115K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Copperleaf?

CA$224K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Copperleaf in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$200,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Copperleaf for the Product Designer role in Canada is CA$115,373.

Other Resources