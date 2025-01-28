← Company Directory
Coppel
Coppel Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in Mexico at Coppel ranges from MX$95.8K to MX$136K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coppel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$109K - MX$129K
Mexico
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$95.8KMX$109KMX$129KMX$136K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Coppel?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Coppel in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$2,651,222. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coppel for the Venture Capitalist role in Mexico is MXMX$1,867,384.

