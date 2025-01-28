← Company Directory
Coppel
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Coppel Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at Coppel totals MX$307K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coppel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Coppel
Backend Software Engineer
Culiacan, SI, Mexico
Total per year
MX$307K
Level
Jr
Base
MX$307K
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Coppel?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve MX$587K+ (sometimes MX$5.87M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Coppel in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$8,149,488. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coppel for the Software Engineer role in Mexico is MXMX$5,999,079.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Coppel

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Facebook
  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources