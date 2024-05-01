← Company Directory
Coppel
Coppel Salaries

Coppel's salary ranges from $6,095 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist at the low-end to $15,672 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coppel. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $15.7K
Venture Capitalist
$6.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coppel is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $15,672. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coppel is $10,884.

